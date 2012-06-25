* Sources say bank in talks with Treasury and Bank of Italy * Bank has until end June to fill capital shortfall

(Adds context, quote)

MILAN, June 25 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) is rushing against time to win state backing for a 1 billion euro bond issue that would plug a capital shortfall by the end of June, as required by EU regulators.

Sources close to the situation told Reuters at the weekend that the world's oldest bank was in active talks with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy for a capital fix that would make it the first Italian bank to resort to some form of state aid since 2010, when the euro zone crisis deepened.

Citing "organisational reasons", the bank has delayed to Tuesday a board meeting initially scheduled later on Monday at which it is set to approve a business plan under new CEO Fabrizio Viola and new Chairman Alessandro Profumo, Italy's best known banker.

Italy's third-largest bank has managed to fill two-thirds of a 3.3 billion euro gap identified by the European Banking Authority thanks to better capital management and asset sales.

MPS's top management has suggested it could issue contingency capital bonds to fill the remaining capital hole. These would command double-digit interest rates in current choppy markets, while state-backed bonds similar to those allowed during the first leg of the global financial crisis under former Treasury Minister Giulio Tremonti would be cheaper.

"Issuing a fresh round of 'Tremonti bonds' seems the most reasonable option. Co-co bonds are too expensive. MPS has no other option," an Italian banker told Reuters.

MPS issued 1.9 billion euros of similar Treasury-backed bonds in 2009, with a coupon of 8.5 percent rising to 9 percent from July next year.

These bonds would add to Italy's already ballooning public debt of nearly 2 trillion euros, but they can be paid back early if the bank's capital base improves, and the annual coupon is due only if the lender makes a profit.

Italian banks are in better shape than Spain's, however, which are being shored up by a euro zone bailout of up to 100 billion euros, as Italy's banks have limited exposure to the real estate market and household savings are relatively high.

Italian banks have avoided any form of direct state aid as all major banks, including top lenders UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and IntesaSanpaolo (ISP.MI), managed to boost their capital base by raising capital on the private market in the last 12 months.

But Monte dei Paschi has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis because of its 25 billion euro exposure to domestic government bonds - which is proportionally higher than that of its domestic peers.

Negative investor sentiment towards Italy has been hitting the value of Italian government bonds held by the country's banks, requiring them to find additional capital.

Any delay in filling that shortfall would further weigh on MPS shares, which have lost 50 percent in the past three months.

Shares in MPS were up 1 percent in early trade on Monday, but soon slipped back along with the rest of the sector. The shares had rallied nearly 10 percent on Friday, when talk of a possible fix to its capital problems first emerged.

As it seeks to raise cash quickly, Monte dei Paschi reached a deal to sell its 60 percent stake in small unit Biverbanca for around 200 million euros ($251 million), two sources close to the situation said on Saturday.

The Siena-based lender has limited financial flexibility because its top shareholder, a charitable foundation with close ties to local politicians, is just emerging from months of wrestling with creditors to restructure its own debt.

The foundation has been forced to sell down its MPS stake to 36.3 percent and insists it would not fund a capital increase. ($1 = 0.7977 euro) (Writing by Lisa Jucca and Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Will Waterman)