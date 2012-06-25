* Sources say bank in talks with Treasury and Bank of Italy
* Bank has until end June to fill capital shortfall
MILAN, June 25 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena (BMPS.MI) is rushing against time to win state backing for
a 1 billion euro bond issue that would plug a capital shortfall
by the end of June, as required by EU regulators.
Sources close to the situation told Reuters at the weekend
that the world's oldest bank was in active talks with the
Treasury and the Bank of Italy for a capital fix that would make
it the first Italian bank to resort to some form of state aid
since 2010, when the euro zone crisis deepened.
Citing "organisational reasons", the bank has delayed to
Tuesday a board meeting initially scheduled later on Monday at
which it is set to approve a business plan under new CEO
Fabrizio Viola and new Chairman Alessandro Profumo, Italy's best
known banker.
Italy's third-largest bank has managed to fill two-thirds of
a 3.3 billion euro gap identified by the European Banking
Authority thanks to better capital management and asset sales.
MPS's top management has suggested it could issue
contingency capital bonds to fill the remaining capital hole.
These would command double-digit interest rates in current
choppy markets, while state-backed bonds similar to those
allowed during the first leg of the global financial crisis
under former Treasury Minister Giulio Tremonti would be cheaper.
"Issuing a fresh round of 'Tremonti bonds' seems the most
reasonable option. Co-co bonds are too expensive. MPS has no
other option," an Italian banker told Reuters.
MPS issued 1.9 billion euros of similar Treasury-backed
bonds in 2009, with a coupon of 8.5 percent rising to 9 percent
from July next year.
These bonds would add to Italy's already ballooning public
debt of nearly 2 trillion euros, but they can be paid back early
if the bank's capital base improves, and the annual coupon is
due only if the lender makes a profit.
Italian banks are in better shape than Spain's, however,
which are being shored up by a euro zone bailout of up to 100
billion euros, as Italy's banks have limited exposure to the
real estate market and household savings are relatively high.
Italian banks have avoided any form of direct state aid as
all major banks, including top lenders UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and
IntesaSanpaolo (ISP.MI), managed to boost their capital base by
raising capital on the private market in the last 12 months.
But Monte dei Paschi has been hit hard by the euro zone debt
crisis because of its 25 billion euro exposure to domestic
government bonds - which is proportionally higher than that of
its domestic peers.
Negative investor sentiment towards Italy has been hitting
the value of Italian government bonds held by the country's
banks, requiring them to find additional capital.
Any delay in filling that shortfall would further weigh on
MPS shares, which have lost 50 percent in the past three months.
Shares in MPS were up 1 percent in early trade on Monday,
but soon slipped back along with the rest of the sector. The
shares had rallied nearly 10 percent on Friday, when talk of a
possible fix to its capital problems first emerged.
As it seeks to raise cash quickly, Monte dei Paschi
reached a deal to sell its 60 percent stake in small unit
Biverbanca for around 200 million euros ($251 million), two
sources close to the situation said on Saturday.
The Siena-based lender has limited financial flexibility
because its top shareholder, a charitable foundation with close
ties to local politicians, is just emerging from months of
wrestling with creditors to restructure its own debt.
The foundation has been forced to sell down its MPS stake to
36.3 percent and insists it would not fund a capital increase.
($1 = 0.7977 euro)
(Writing by Lisa Jucca and Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Will
Waterman)