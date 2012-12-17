BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 17 Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were suspended for excessive gains after a state bailout for the bank won preliminary approval from the European Commission.
The stock, which was 0.4 percent lower before the EU verdict, turned higher after the news and was indicated 5.6 percent up at 1206 GMT. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing Francesca Landini)
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.