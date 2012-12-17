MILAN Dec 17 Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were suspended for excessive gains after a state bailout for the bank won preliminary approval from the European Commission.

The stock, which was 0.4 percent lower before the EU verdict, turned higher after the news and was indicated 5.6 percent up at 1206 GMT. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing Francesca Landini)