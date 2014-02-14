(adds details, background)
MILAN Feb 14 The top investor in Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena has sold 236 million shares on the
market, equivalent to 2 percent of Italy's No.3 bank.
In regulatory filings, the Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, a charitable foundation with strong local political ties,
said it had netted 43.7 million euros ($59.8 million) from the
sale, which leaves it with 31.5 percent in the bank.
The stake was sold in January and in small tranches at
prices between 0.179 euros and 0.189 euros a share. The stock
closed at 0.183 euros a share on Friday.
The debt-laden foundation is looking to sell all or part of
its large stake ahead of 3-billion-euro capital increase that
Monte dei Paschi is due to carry out this year.
In December, the foundation forced the management led by
Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola to delay
until mid-May or later the cash call, which had initially been
scheduled for January.
By doing so, the foundation hopes to gain more time to sell
its large stake and pay back debt.
Italian newspapers had cited a group of Italian banking
foundations as possible buyers of part of the Fondazione Monte
dei Paschi's stake in the bank, something all interested parties
have denied.
Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank still in business,
needs to tap investors to repay 4.1 billion euros of state aid
that it received after being hit by the sovereign debt crisis
and a derivatives scandal.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
