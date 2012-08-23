* MPS foundation planning to sell 2.8 pct stake

* Shares' book value is 0.36 euros

* Potential for new investors driving up share price

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Aug 23 The top shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) is holding back from a further stake sale, a source said, betting on a better price from a divestment that could open the door to new investors in the bank.

Speculation that the Monte dei Paschi foundation would cut its stake again in Italy's third biggest lender has pushed the shares up more than 30 percent since Friday.

The stock was up 0.6 percent at 1243 GMT on Thursday at 0.2395 euros, 50 percent below the value on the foundation's books.

"The idea is not to sell at a sizeable loss to the book value of 0.36 euros," a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The foundation is planning to sell a further 2.8 percent but is waiting "for the right market conditions," said the source, who requested anonymity.

The foundation, a charitable entity with strong ties to Tuscan politicians, cut its stake earlier this year to 36.3 percent from 49 percent to pay back debts.

The bank's chairman, Alessandro Profumo, last week said the foundation should not have all its holdings in a single asset.

The foundation's head, Gabriello Mancini, said on Wednesday diversifying was "not necessarily a far-off option" but should be considered carefully and could not be carried out in the very short term.

The foundation, which has cut its debt to 350 million euros from around 1 billion, is not under immediate pressure to sell.

But with its stake in Monte dei Paschi almost entirely put up as collateral with a group of 12 creditors, waiting too long could be risky.

A big plunge in the stock price would force it to hand to the banks even the 2.8 percent stake it plans to sell.

MPS, which had to request state aid earlier this year to fill a capital shortfall, is expected to end 2012 in the red because of writedowns on goodwill.

An annual loss would mean that MPS cannot pay interest on 3.4 billion euros ($4.20 billion) of state loans it is taking to boost its capital base, and will have to compensate the Treasury by giving it new shares in the bank.

That in turn would further dilute the foundation's stake. . MPS reports second-quarter results on Aug. 28.

The bank is the biggest private employer in the city of Siena, where it was founded in 1472, and is nicknamed locally as 'Babbo Monte" or 'Daddy Monte".

In good times, the dividends it paid to the foundation were used to fund social and cultural projects in the region.

But the bank has been hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis because of its 25 billion euro exposure to Italian government bonds. The foundation in July had to book writedowns worth 3.5 billion euros on its stake in the lender. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by David Cowell)