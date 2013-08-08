MILAN Aug 8 Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena fell in early trade on Thursday after the bank posted a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter.

The shares were down 2.6 percent at 0.20 euros by 0704 GMT.

After the market close on Wednesday, the bank reported a net loss of 279 million euros ($371.60 million), worse than a 150.6 million euro consensus analyst forecast. It was its fifth consecutive quarterly loss.

($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Isla Binnie)