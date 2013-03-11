MILAN, March 11 The top shareholder in Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, Italy's third biggest lender, said on
Monday it had sold a 0.77 percent stake in the bank to boost its
own liquidity.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation said the stake - equivalent
to 90 million shares - was sold in February 2013 at an average
price of 0.2376 euros per share.
Last year, the foundation was forced to cut its stake in the
bank to 34.9 percent from 49 percent to pay back creditors.
"Such (stake) sales are exclusively aimed at building an
adequate level of liquidity," the foundation said in a
statement.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)