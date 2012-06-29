MILAN, June 29 Italy could gradually build a
stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena if the
country's third-biggest lender was unable to make interest
payments on state loans, according to the text of a government
decree authorising the aid.
The decree, published on Thursday, said that if Monte dei
Paschi cannot pay interest to the Treasury in cash, it will have
to pay new shares whose value will be based on the bank's net
assets.
That would translate into Italy taking a stake of around 3
percent in the bank every time Monte dei Paschi cannot pay the
interest, a financial source said on Friday.
Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, was forced
earlier this week to resort to state aid for the second time in
three years to fill a capital shortfall and meet tougher
requirements set by European regulators.
It now expects to sell special bonds for 3.4 billion euros
to the Treasury - 1.9 billion replacing existing bonds issued in
2009 and 1.5 billion to cover the capital gap.
The coupon on those bonds has yet to be decided and will be
known by the end of July. Analysts estimate it will be 9-10
percent, meaning Monte dei Paschi would owe the Treasury 306-340
million euros in annual interest payments.
