MILAN Oct 18 The Italian treasury denied a
newspaper report on Friday that it had set an Oct. 29 deadline
for the top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to find a buyer for its stake in the bank or be
prepared to sell some of it on the market.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation has been in talks with the
treasury about selling part of its 33.5 percent stake in Italy's
third biggest lender to pay back creditors, sources close to the
situation told Reuters earlier this week.
La Repubblica daily reported on Friday that Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni had given an ultimatum to the foundation,
telling it to find a "strategic buyer" for its stake or sell on
the market a 12 percent holding to pay back a 350 million euro
debt with a pool of banks.
In a statement the treasury, which has supervisory powers
over banking foundations in Italy, said the comments attributed
to Saccomanni were "groundless". It said any decision about the
timing and the manner of a stake sale were the "autonomous
responsibility" of the foundation.
