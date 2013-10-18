MILAN Oct 18 The Italian treasury denied a newspaper report on Friday that it had set an Oct. 29 deadline for the top investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to find a buyer for its stake in the bank or be prepared to sell some of it on the market.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation has been in talks with the treasury about selling part of its 33.5 percent stake in Italy's third biggest lender to pay back creditors, sources close to the situation told Reuters earlier this week.

La Repubblica daily reported on Friday that Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni had given an ultimatum to the foundation, telling it to find a "strategic buyer" for its stake or sell on the market a 12 percent holding to pay back a 350 million euro debt with a pool of banks.

In a statement the treasury, which has supervisory powers over banking foundations in Italy, said the comments attributed to Saccomanni were "groundless". It said any decision about the timing and the manner of a stake sale were the "autonomous responsibility" of the foundation.

