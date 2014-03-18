MILAN, March 18 The top investor in Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena is placing an 8.5 pct stake in the
lender, two sources close to the situation told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"It's an 8.5 percent stake, it is being handled by Morgan
Stanley", said one of the sources.
A second source confirmed the operation.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment. The Monte dei Paschi
foundation, a not-for-profit entity which holds a stake of just
under 30 percent in the lender, had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Silvia Aloisi, editing by
Stephen Jewkes)