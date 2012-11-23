BRUSSELS Nov 23 The Italian Treasury is
expected to present a new proposal soon on a state aid scheme
for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an EU Commission
source involved in the negotiaitons with Rome said on Friday.
The source said that any new shares the bank will issue to
the treasury if it cannot pay interest on government loans would
have to be valued at market prices and the EU was not prepared
to compromise on this.
"There is no intermediate solution on the valuation method,"
the source said.
The source indicated that other financial instruments "that
do not create problems" could be used, refusing to elaborate on
what these instruments could be.
The source said it expected an agreement between the EU
Commission and the Treasury in the next few weeks, but denied
that a meeting was already scheduled for Monday.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Silvia Aloisi)