MILAN, June 15 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had completed the repayment of the state aid it first received in 2013 by redeeming a final 1.071 billion euro tranche of state-backed bonds.

In a statement the lender said it had paid about 1.116 billion euros to redeem the bonds.

The reimbursement of the bonds, which have helped keep the troubled lender afloat, follows a 3 billion euro share issue at the bank.

The aid, provided in 2013 in the form of so-called "Monti Bonds", named after former Prime Minister Mario Monti, was due to be repaid in three tranches between 2015-2017.

