MILAN, April 15 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Tuesday it was assessing how much capital it
needed to pay back this year state aid as agreed with European
authorities, also taking into account the impact of the European
Central Bank's asset-quality review.
Shares in the Tuscan bank initially failed to start trading
on Tuesday following reports Monte Paschi may raise the size of
planned capital increase to 5 billion euros from 3 billion
euros. They fell as much as 9.6 percent when they opened and
were quickly suspended from trading.
The bank said in a statement that it had held discussions
with the Bank of Italy after the ECB published details on how it
would conduct its review of euro zone lenders this year.
"The bank is assessing the implications in relation to the
amount of funds necessary to pay back this year state-aid as
pledged with the European Commission," it said.
