ROME, Sept 30 The foundation that is a
shareholder in Italy's No. 3 lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, said on Tuesday there was uncertainty over whether an
ongoing health check of European banks would result in further
capital requirements for the Siena-based bank.
Monte dei Paschi carried out a 5-billion euro capital
increase earlier this year to boost its chances of passing a
Europe-wide stress test of lenders but has not ruled out needing
further capital once the results of the tests are made public
next month.
"There still is uncertainty over the impact of the imminent
tests...and possible further capital requirements that may
result" from the tests, the foundation said in a planning
document posted on its website.
(1 US dollar = 0.7923 euro)
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing
by Oleg Vukmanovic)