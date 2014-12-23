Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MILAN Dec 23 Italy's third largest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had settled a tax dispute over a trade known as Chianti Classico in a deal that has a "substantially neutral" economic impact.
Monte Paschi said it would pay around 126 million euros ($153 million) but because of capital allowances stemming from the settlement scheme with Italy's tax agency, the impact on results and CET 1 capital adequacy ratio would be neutral.
In a statement, Monte Paschi said it decided to settle the dispute to avoid a possible lengthy and uncertain legal fight but remained convinced it had acted correctly.
A year ago, Monte dei Paschi said it bought back securities for 70 million euros to help restructure the Chianti Classico trade, a securitization of part of its property portfolio, as it cleaned up its accounts before a cash call. ($1 = 0.8216 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.