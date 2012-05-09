MILAN May 9 Italian prosecutors on Wednesday
ordered searches at the headquarters of Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena and its top shareholder in a probe over
alleged market manipulation linked to Monte Paschi's 2007
purchase of smaller peer Antonveneta.
Prosecutors in Siena, where Monte dei Paschi is based, said
in a statement the offices of several Italian and foreign
financial institutions based in Italy were also being searched
by financial police as well as private homes, without
elaborating.
They said the searches were part of an investigation into
possible market manipulation and obstructing the work of
regulators with regard to raising the funds to buy Antonveneta.
