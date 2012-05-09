* Prosecutors allege market manipulation, regulator obstruction

* Searches also target Mediobanca, other Italian/foreign banks

* MPS bought Antonveneta in 2007 for 9 bln euros cash (Adds details)

By Silvia Ognibene

SIENA, Italy, May 9 Italian police searched the headquarters of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and other financial institutions on Wednesday, in vestigating whether the bank had misled regulators over its pricey 2007 acquisition of smaller rival Antonveneta.

A statement from prosecutors in Siena, where Monte dei Paschi is based, said the offices of the bank's main shareholder as well as those of several Italian and foreign financial institutions based in Italy were also being searched.

Italy's best-known investment bank Mediobanca, one of the advisers to Monte dei Paschi during its purchase of Antonveneta from Spain's Santander, was among the institutions searched as a party informed on the situation, a Mediobanca source told Reuters.

The prosecutors' statement said the probe concerned "a series of activities that were carried out starting from 2007, at the time of the acquisition of Antonveneta bank from Spain's Santander, and that continued until 2012".

The searches by the financial police were part of an investigation into possible market manipulation and obstruction of regulators in connection with raising funds for the 9 billion euro ($11.7 billion) cash acquisition of Antonveneta, the statement said.

Santander acquired Antonveneta as part of a three-way break up bid for Dutch ABN AMRO in a deal valuing the Italian lender at 6.6 billion euros. It almost immediately sold it on to Monte dei Paschi, netting a hefty gain.

The Italian bank is being investigated because prosecutors believe that it did not give regulators a true picture of the repercussions on its finances of such an expensive purchase. There are also questions surrounding an unexplained sharp drop in the back's share price earlier this year.

The acquisition catapulted Monte dei Paschi, advised on the deal by Merrill Lynch and Mediobanca, into the big league of Italian banks, giving it a foothold in Italy's wealthy northeast and turning the world's oldest bank into the country's third-biggest lender.

But many analysts at the time said Monte Paschi had overpaid for a deal that stretched its balance sheet to the limit as the global financial crisis set in.

The crisis at the bank, founded in 1472 to extend loans to the needy and still a major source of employment for the 55,000 people who live among medieval Siena's frescoed palazzi, has raised the alarm among locals.

Monte dei Paschi, with its headquarters in a 13th century fortress, is the "jewel in the crown for Siena," a local dignitary told Reuters in March as the bank's problems worsened.

VULNERABLE

Despite two capital increases since the Antonveneta purchase, the Tuscan bank is regarded as one of Europe's most vulnerable since it must plug a capital shortfall of 3.3 billion euros by June to meet tougher European regulator requirements.

An investigative source told Reuters that prosecutors had started looking at the Antonveneta deal last October, at the height of the euro crisis, because of the pressure the acquisition had placed on Monte dei Paschi's finances.

"The question is whether the operation and its impact on Monte dei Paschi and its shareholders were assessed properly and whether the rules were followed and a proper picture of the situation was given to (market watchdog) Consob and the Bank of Italy," the source said.

Monte dei Paschi said the searches were connected to a 5 billion euro capital increase it carried out in 2008 to pay for Antonveneta.

A spokeswoman for the bank promised "maximum collaboration" with authorities. She said the probe was focused on 1 billion euros of so-called fresh convertible notes that the bank issued as part of its capital hike, which was underwritten by J.P. Morgan.

The bank's top shareholder, a charitable foundation with close links to Siena politicians, said prosecutors were also looking at an "anomalous" drop in Monte dei Paschi shares in early January this year, when the stock hit a record low of 0.19 euros before bouncing back.

Back in January the foundation was negotiating with creditors how to pay back around 1 billion euros of debts it had ran up to fund the bank's 2008 capital increase and another 2.5 billion euros cash call in 2011.

The foundation's debt was guaranteed by its shares in the bank. As the share price fell, the foundation was forced to put up more shares as collateral, at one stage giving creditors almost full control over its 49 percent stake.

A recovery in the share price since mid-January has allowed the foundation to sell down its stake and partially reimburse creditors, which include JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.

Monte dei Paschi's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola and its newly appointed Chairman Alessandro Profumo were "following the matter closely," a senior executive at the bank said outside its Siena headquarters.

News of the probe hit Monte dei Paschi's shares, which closed 7 percent lower after being repeatedly suspended from trade.

The foundation now holds 36.3 percent of Monte dei Paschi. It faces a May 15 deadline to agree with creditors the rescheduling of outstanding debts worth around 350 million euros. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Jane Merriman and Giles Elgood)