SIENA, Italy May 6 A trial for market
manipulation and regulatory obstruction against the former
managers of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena in the
purchase of Antonveneta will be moved to Milan from Siena, a
judge in the Siena court ruled on Tuesday.
The decision announced during a public hearing to move the
trial follows a request by some members of the defence team.
The trial involves both a former chief executive and
chairman of Monte dei Paschi, which purchased Antonveneta for
more than 10 billion euros in 2007.
(Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Steve Scherer)