MILAN, June 28 Unions at Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena have called a strike in protest at the
painful restructuring plan announced by Italy's third-largest
bank, which includes 4,600 job cuts, a union statement said on
Thursday.
"We have already activated all the procedures for a strike,"
a joint statement from the five labour groups representing the
bank's 31,000 workers said, describing the decision to cut 15
percent of its workforce and close 400 branches as unacceptable.
Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest lender, announced the
measures on Wednesday as part of a restructuring plan meant to
shore up its financial strength. The bank has been forced to ask
for 1.5 billion euros ($1.87 billion) of state loans to meet
capital requirements set by regulators.
The new management at the bank has faced mounting opposition
from unions, which in March staged the first strike at the
institution in 20 years, with thousands of workers taking to the
streets of the medieval town of Siena, where the lender was
founded in 1472.
The unions also attacked a decision by the bank to scrap
regulations in the labour contract relating to promotions and
pay. "It's a decision of incredible arrogance. They want to
cancel in a document of two lines ... decades of labour
achievements," the trade organisations said.
Monte dei Paschi is the first Italian bank to have to resort
to state aid since 2010, having been hit hard by the deepening
euro zone crisis because of its high exposure to sovereign debt.
Under the plan approved on Wednesday, the bank will sell 1.5
billion euros of new special bonds to the Italian treasury and
said it would be looking to new investors as it seeks to raise
up to 1 billion euros in new equity capital.
($1 = 0.8028 euros)
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by David Goodman)