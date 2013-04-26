BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
MILAN, April 26 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is committed to avoiding the state becoming a majority shareholder in the bank, chief executive Fabrizio Viola said on Friday.
"One thing is having the state as minority shareholder another is imagining the majority becomes public: this latter is a scenario certainly possible but the bank is committed to avoid it," Fabrizio Viola said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore.
The bank was forced to seek state aid last year for the second time since 2009 after becoming one of just four European lenders that failed to meet tougher capital requirements set by regulators.
Viola said conditions would be right in 2014 for a planned capital increase of 1 billion euros.
He also said the bank was considering selling other assets than those it was already planning to sell.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)