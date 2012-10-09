UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SIENA, Italy Oct 9 Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, won approval on Tuesday for a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros that will be carried out by 2015.
The plan was approved by investors at an extraordinary shareholder meeting. MPS Chairman Alessandro Profumo said those who voted in favour of the cash call represented 57.6 percent of the bank's capital.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts