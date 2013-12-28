BRIEF-Kungsleden divests 16 properties for SEK 427 mln
* Divests 16 properties for 427 million Swedish crowns ($47.18 million), resulting in a positive income effect of around 35 million crowns
SIENA, Italy Dec 28 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena was forced to delay a vital 3 billion euro ($4 billion) capital increase until at least May after shareholders rejected on Saturday a management plan to launch it in January.
An extraordinary shareholder meeting voted in favour of a proposal by the bank's top investor to postpone the rights issue, which the bank needs to complete to pay back state aid and avert nationalisation. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
* Divests 16 properties for 427 million Swedish crowns ($47.18 million), resulting in a positive income effect of around 35 million crowns
* Joint venture Söderport acquires 15 properties for 352 million Swedish crowns ($39 million)
* Jacques de Watteville to succeed Olivier Steimer as chairman of board