ROME, June 5 Monte dei Paschi di Siena may call
a meeting of the bank's shareholders' to propose to eliminate
the current 4 percent cap on voting rights, sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
The lifting of the voting rights has been requested by Monte
Paschi's management to make the bank more attractive to new
shareholders.
Monte Paschi's board may call the shareholders' meeting when
it next gathers on June 11, the sources said.
The bank needs to present a restructuring plan to the
European Commission by June 17 in order to obtain its approval
for state loans of around 4 billion euros.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones)