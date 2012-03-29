MILAN, March 29 Italy's third-biggest bank Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to pay back 1.9
billion euros ($2.5 billion) of so-called Tremonti state-backed
bonds by June 2013, direcotr general Fabrizio Viola said on
Thursday.
Monte dei Paschi also said it had taken up a total of 29
billion euros of cheap European Central Bank three-year funds.
Monte Paschi posted on Thursday a bigger than expected 4.69
billion euros loss in 2011 after writing down billions of
goodwill on past deals to clean up a balance sheet ravaged by
the euro zone debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)