MILAN, March 29 Italy's third-biggest bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to pay back 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) of so-called Tremonti state-backed bonds by June 2013, direcotr general Fabrizio Viola said on Thursday.

Monte dei Paschi also said it had taken up a total of 29 billion euros of cheap European Central Bank three-year funds.

Monte Paschi posted on Thursday a bigger than expected 4.69 billion euros loss in 2011 after writing down billions of goodwill on past deals to clean up a balance sheet ravaged by the euro zone debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)