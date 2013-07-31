July 31 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday put Montgomery, Alabama's Aa2 issuer and limited tax general obligation ratings on review for possible downgrade.

Montgomery's deteriorated liquidity and a reliance on a bank line of credit to fund operations added to a continuing financial imbalance and were factors that Moody's used to justify the change in the credit outlook, which affects $250 million.

Moody's also cited the deficit in the city's medical insurance fund and "the city's recent failures to achieve projections established in previous budget plans."