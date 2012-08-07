ROME Aug 7 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
apologised on Tuesday for suggesting the risk premium on Italian
government debt would be much higher than it is if his
predecessor Silvio Berlusconi were still in power.
Monti had said the difference between the yield on the
country's benchmark bonds and safe-haven German Bunds, measuring
the premium investors demand to hold riskier assets, would be
"1,200 points" if the media magnate were still in office.
The remark came when Monti was asked in an interview why
Italy's so-called yield spread over German securities, which was
about 440 points on Tuesday, had remained so high despite the
reform efforts of his government.
Berlusconi's party members quickly seized on the comment.
Fabrizio Cicchitto, the chief whip of Berlusconi's People of
Freedom party in the Chamber of Deputies, led the criticism,
calling the remark "an unhelpful and stupid provocation".
Monti telephoned Berlusconi, according to a statement from
Monti's office, saying he was "sorry that a banal and abstract
extrapolation of a trend in the spread's levels ... could be
construed as a political judgment, which was not at all
intended".
After Monti's comment to the Wall Street Journal became
public, Berlusconi's allies in parliament, whose support is
vital for the survival of Monti's government, withdrew their
support on a routine "agenda" vote in the lower house and
refused to show up for a minor issue in the upper house.
They did, however, vote to definitively pass an important
package of spending cuts aimed at shoring up public accounts and
postponing a sales tax increase.
Italy was on the brink of defaulting on its
1.9-trillion-euro debt when Berlusconi, plagued by a sex scandal
involving an under-aged prostitute, stepped down in November and
Mario Monti took over to lead a technocrat government.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Stephen Nisbet)