BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
ROME Aug 7 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti won a confidence vote on Tuesday on a bill to cut spending by an extra 4.5 billion euros ($5.59 billion) this year in order to rein in the deficit and delay a planned increase in sales tax.
Italy's Chamber of Deputies voted 403 to 86 to back Monti and pave the way for a final vote to convert the bill into law in the afternoon. A confidence vote was called to limit debate and accelerate the passage before the summer recess.
The expenditure reductions are in addition to the 10.5 billion in savings envisioned in Monti's austerity package, which was passed in December.
Savings from the cuts will increase to 10.9 billion euros in 2013, and 11.7 billion in 2014, and they will push back a 2-percentage-point increase in sales tax until July of next year.
The increase in sales tax rates - currently set at 10 percent and 21 percent - was due to take effect in October. Some 600 million euros will got to further reducing the deficit this year.
New cash-saving measures include reductions in health care spending and a gradual trimming of the number of workers employed in the public sector. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer)
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies on Thursday on a perceived lack of progress on U.S. tax reform and public spending, while Wednesday's more dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve meeting minutes continued to weigh on the greenback.