ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that the European bailout fund needs more resources and unless it is given the firepower to work properly, high-debt countries will be "in difficulty".

Italy will push to increase the capital available to the fund, known as the European Financial Stability Facility, Monti told reporters in a traditional end-year press conference.

Monti declined to comment on what the European Central Bank should do to tackle the financial crisis, saying that he was a supporter of central bank independence.

The fact Italian bond yields rose this month after falling from a record high in November wasn't due to the ECB's reduction in secondary market buying or to dissatisfaction with Italian policies, but because investors were disappointed with the results of the European Union summit, Monti said.

The current spread between Italian and German 10-year benchmark bonds, which was above 520 basis points on Thursday, had no economic justification, he added. (Reporting By Steve Scherer, Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie)