ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that his government would seek to present a broad package of liberalisations, welfare and labour-market reforms by the end of January to boost growth.

The passage of the massive "save Italy" austerity package last week was the first duty of his government, Monti told reporters in an end-year press conference, and its second act would be a "grow Italy" package aimed at making one of the euro zone's most chronically sluggish economies more competitive.

He said he would modernise Italy's welfare safetly net while introducing measures to make the job market more flexible.

The measures will be outlined to European Union finance ministers on Jan. 23, Monti said. (Reporting By Steve Scherer, Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie)