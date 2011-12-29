ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday that his government will focus on reducing the number of young people who have no job security because they are employed through temporary contracts.

Nine out of 10 young people are given temporary contracts when they are hired for their first jobs, and often these contracts are arbitrarily renewed for years without giving any guarantees of future employment.

Speaking at a traditional end-year press conference, Monti said giving more job security to the young would be a primary part of a broad labour market reform his government is currently drafting. (Reporting By Steve Scherer, Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie)