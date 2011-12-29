ROME Dec 29 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday he would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy in January.
European Union finance ministers are scheduled to meet on Jan 23, and EU leaders will hold a summit on Jan 30.
After passing a 34 billion euro austerity package, Monti said at his end-year news conference that he would focus on bridging the gap between the country's casual and fixed labour markets, and increasing competition.
(Reporting By Steve Scherer, Gavin Jones and James Mackenzie)
