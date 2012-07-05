UPDATE 2-Euronext to pursue alternatives if LCH deal falls through
* Exchange to launch pan-EU block trading platform (Recasts after media call, adds quotes)
ROME, July 5 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Thursday urged parliament to approve quickly approve the European Union's fiscal compact and the permanent bailout fund known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) before the end of this month .
Speaking to the Chamber of Deputies, Monti said lawmakers should "proceed rapidly to ratify the fiscal compact" and the ESM "by the end of the month."
Monti also said he was not worried about possible backtracking by euro zone countries after the agreement made at last week's EU summit that would allow the EU's bailout funds to stabilise financial markets. Italy is seen as a primary potential beneficiary of the scheme, which still needs to be finalised.
"We can be serene, even though we must keep our eyes open. The conclusions of the EU summit do not change after one day, or three days later," he said.
Finland and the Netherlands earlier this week expressed doubts about the plan. (Reporting by Steve Scherer and Francesca Piscioneri)
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate picked up in January, statistics service data showed on Wednesday, with the reading coming in above market expectations, hitting almost a five-year high. The reading in January was 1.5 percent from 0.3 percent in December. Consumer prices were led higher by transport, housing, telecoms, alcoholic beverages and tobacco costs. Economists polled by Reuters were forecasting a 0.4 percent print in January. The data al
LONDON, Feb 15 Emerging market stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, with even hints of looming U.S. rate hikes and the dollar's longest unbroken rise since 2012 unable to knock them off their stride.