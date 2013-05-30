May 30 The Bank of Montreal on Thursday sold C$1.5 billion ($1.5 billion) of seven-year deposit notes due June 4, 2020, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.84 percent notes were priced at 99.975 to yield 2.844 percent, or 104.1 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Bank of Montreal.