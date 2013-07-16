SINGAPORE, July 16 The credit quality of banks in the Asia Pacific has likely hit a cyclical peak and lenders may become more susceptible to asset quality deterioration when interest rates rise, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.

Moody's said Asian banking systems have been operating in a favourable environment for an extended time, with low interest rates, robust economic growth and strong loan growth.

"However, during that period, borrowers' leverage has increased, asset prices have materially appreciated and in the process both borrowers and banks may have become more susceptible to asset quality deterioration," said the managing director of Moody's Asia Pacific financial institutions group Stephen Long.

Moody's on Monday revised its outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative from stable, citing potential risks from rapid loan growth and rising real estate prices in the Southeast Asian city-state.

The ratings agency last month cut its outlook on Hong Kong's banking system, citing the territory's growing exposure to borrowers in China, where non-performing loans at Chinese banks have been rising in recent quarters. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)