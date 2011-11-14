SINGAPORE Nov 14 East Asian economies
should be able to weather the impact of the euro zone debt
crisis while China is expected to gradually reduce local
government debt, a senior Moody's sovereign analyst said on
Monday.
"We would expect that in general, almost universally
actually, the East Asian economies would prove to be just
as resilient if not more so than what we saw in 2008," Thomas
Byrne, senior analyst at Moody's Investor Service, told Reuters.
"There were no sovereign credit downgrades from our
experience in 2008," he added.
Byrne said European banks have started to reduce lending to
Asian and other emerging market clients, creating a tightness in
dollar liquidity, but Asia is now better prepared to cope with
the withdrawal of funds.
"It's not the sheer panic that happened after the Lehman
crisis and the complete drying up of credit," Byrne said of
current conditions.
"Most Asian countries have also bulked up their defences.
For example, Korea is less vulnerable now because of the big
build up in foreign exchange reserves and some reduction in
banks' dependence of market funding," he added.
Banks in most Asian countries fund their loans with customer
deposits, which tend to be stickier than institutional funding.
The exceptions are Korea and Australia where banks depend on
financial markets to fund part of their lending.
CHINA'S SOFT LANDING
Moody's is also not as concerned about China's local
government debt problem as some other market observers. The
ratings agency's expects China to achieve a soft landing as it
grapples with high inflation and soaring property prices.
Chinese authorities are trying to cap the buildup in local
government debt which should have some effect, he said.
Central and local government debt, when combined, amount to
about 35 percent of gross domestic product which is growing at
over 10 percent per annum in nominal terms, he added.
"The central government has fiscal discipline; it's not
spending beyond its means so you'll get a gradual reduction in
that (debt-to-GDP) number just through sheer growth," he said.
