SINGAPORE Nov 14 East Asian economies should be able to weather the impact of the euro zone debt crisis while China is expected to gradually reduce local government debt, a senior Moody's sovereign analyst said on Monday.

"We would expect that in general, almost universally actually, the East Asian economies would prove to be just as resilient if not more so than what we saw in 2008," Thomas Byrne, senior analyst at Moody's Investor Service, told Reuters.

"There were no sovereign credit downgrades from our experience in 2008," he added.

Byrne said European banks have started to reduce lending to Asian and other emerging market clients, creating a tightness in dollar liquidity, but Asia is now better prepared to cope with the withdrawal of funds.

"It's not the sheer panic that happened after the Lehman crisis and the complete drying up of credit," Byrne said of current conditions.

"Most Asian countries have also bulked up their defences. For example, Korea is less vulnerable now because of the big build up in foreign exchange reserves and some reduction in banks' dependence of market funding," he added.

Banks in most Asian countries fund their loans with customer deposits, which tend to be stickier than institutional funding. The exceptions are Korea and Australia where banks depend on financial markets to fund part of their lending.

CHINA'S SOFT LANDING

Moody's is also not as concerned about China's local government debt problem as some other market observers. The ratings agency's expects China to achieve a soft landing as it grapples with high inflation and soaring property prices.

Chinese authorities are trying to cap the buildup in local government debt which should have some effect, he said.

Central and local government debt, when combined, amount to about 35 percent of gross domestic product which is growing at over 10 percent per annum in nominal terms, he added.

"The central government has fiscal discipline; it's not spending beyond its means so you'll get a gradual reduction in that (debt-to-GDP) number just through sheer growth," he said. (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Anuradha Kanwar; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)