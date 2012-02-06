SYDNEY Feb 6 Europe's sovereign debt
crisis poses a threat to Asia-Pacific banks, along with the risk
of a hard landing in China and a downturn in property or
commodity prices, Moody's Investors Services said on Monday.
Moody's said that while banking systems in the Asia-Pacific
remain generally resilient, banks in Australia, New Zealand,
Korea and Vietnam are the most exposed to the continued
uncertainty in Europe and will be the worst affected should
conditions deteriorate.
"The sovereign crisis in the euro area has increased the
threat of a contagion in Asia and is the greatest risk to the
generally robust credit profiles of Asia Pacific banks," Moody's
said in a statement.
Moody's said since the second half of 2011 a slowdown in
Asian exports, general weakness in Asian currencies and
anecdotal evidence of European banks selling their portfolios of
Asian loan books were contributing to vulnerability.
(Reporting by Amy Pyett, Editing by Richard Pullin)