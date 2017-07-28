Moody's takes negative outlook on AstraZeneca's debt

July 28 (Reuters) - Moody's Investors Service said on Friday it changed its outlook on AstraZeneca Plc's long-term debt rating to negative from stable, a day after the company's closely watched advanced lung cancer trial failed.

Moody's said the change in outlook reflects the increased execution risk present in the company's pipeline and the negative results of the lung cancer trial. (bit.ly/2uGphWz)

AstraZeneca's combination of two injectable immunotherapy drugs failed to help patients as hoped in a closely watched advanced lung cancer trial, triggering the biggest ever daily fall in its shares on Thursday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)