NEW YORK Aug 31 Moody's on Wednesday revised The Bahamas' credit rating outlook to negative from stable, citing the country's limited growth prospects and a rise in government debt levels.

Moody's said the country's credit rating was affirmed at "A3", four notches above the lowest investment grade level, yet it said the negative outlook applies to all the country ceilings, including the ceiling for the off-shore banking sector.

"The central government of The Bahamas' debt increased by almost 150 percent over the past decade to nearly 50 percent of gross domestic product at end-2010," Moody's said in a statement.

"Debt rose steadily between 2000 and 2008, but over 40 percent of the increase occurred in the past two years alone."

Moody's cited challenges the government is likely to face in raising revenues for the outlook revision.

"As a result, Moody's expects that the government will have difficulty achieving a meaningful reduction in its debt levels in the near-to-medium."