LONDON Jan 26 Steep cuts in oil and gas
investment spending by the likes of BHP Billiton will weigh on
the ratings of goods and services suppliers including Weir
Group, ABB and Smiths, credit agency Moody's said on Monday.
On Wednesday, global mining and energy company BHP
said it would slash spending on shale drilling over the
next six months in response to sharp drops in oil and other
commodity prices.
Moody's estimated this will reduce the company's investment
in the sector by around 35-40 percent in the second half of
2015, with further downside risk in 2016 if prices remain weak.
"Declining oil and gas investment spending, particularly if
it becomes more widespread... would be credit negative for
several European manufacturing companies that supply capital
goods to the oil and gas industry," the rating agency said.
The most exposed companies are valve, pump and seal firm The
Weir Group, Smiths Group, Metso Corporation
, ABB and Siemens, it said.
Suppliers to the natural resources sector have come under
increasing pressure in the last couple of years as falling
commodity prices push mining and energy companies to cut or
delay new projects, reducing demand for services and equipment.
