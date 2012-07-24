SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Moody's Investors Service
affirmed its A1 rating on California's general obligation bonds
on Tuesday despite further financial challenges for the most
populous U.S. state due to a weak economic recovery.
California's "long-term economic prospects are good, and
long-term liabilities (debt, unfunded pension liabilities, and
repayment of other obligations captured in negative audited
balances) are moderate compared to many other states," Moody's
said in a statement.
"The outlook on the State of California is stable at this
time, based on the expectation that the state will deal with any
further challenges to its budgetary balance and liquidity
without another major cash crisis," Moody's added.
