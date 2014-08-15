RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
JOHANNESBURG Aug 15 Ratings agency Moody's cut the financial strength rating of South Africa's Capitec Bank by one notch to D on Friday, citing concerns about its exposure to risky consumer lending.
Moody's said in a statement it had cut Capitec's financial strength rating to D from D+, adding that all of the bank's ratings would be put on review for further downgrades.
Concerns about consumer lending in Africa's most developed economy have increased since the central bank launched a $1.6 billion rescue of African Bank Investments last week. (Reporting By Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Jane Baird)
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
* Beijing new power, a unit, first entered into agreements with lifeng no.1, lifeng no.2, transferees a, transferees b, transferees c and transferees d