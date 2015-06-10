HONG KONG, June 10 Rating agency Moody's warned on Wednesday that financial distress will rise among Chinese companies amid a slowing economy and a government reform agenda which is intended to allow markets to play a decisive role.

But policy easing and government support would prevent corporate distress from rising so much it could cause systemic risk to onshore and offshore markets, it said.

The agency also underscored the worsening covenant quality of property high yield bonds, although these agreements offered more protection than those in other regions.

Property companies were increasingly entering into joint ventures, but "these larger carve-outs are weakening bondholder protections", said Jake Avayou, a Moody's vice president and senior covenant officer.

(Reporting by Umesh Desai)