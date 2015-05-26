GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump trade doubts send dollar, shares tumbling
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
May 26 Moody's Investors Service upgraded its rating on general obligation bonds series 2007 of Rhode Island's City of Central Falls to 'Ba2' from 'Ba3', citing "favorable operating results" since its emergence from bankruptcy in 2012.
Moody's retained its stable outlook on the city.
The city's operating results have "generally been better than the projections in the bankruptcy financial turnaround plan," Moody's said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1FBT14H) (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South African President Jacob Zuma ordered Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to return from an investor roadshow to Britain and the United States because he "did not give permission for the trip", a government source said on Monday.