TOKYO, Sept 10 Rating agency Moody's Investors Service Inc said it downgraded Japan's Panasonic Corp by two notches to Baa1 from A2, but kept its outlook on the electronics maker stable.

Moody's said on Monday the rating reflects Panasonic's low level of profitability and elevated leverage. Moody's expects them to improve but only slowly, given weak demand and intense competition in many of its end-markets.