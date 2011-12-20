(Adds quotes)
ROME Dec 20 The European Banking
Authority's (EBA) request that banks increase their capital
buffer by mid-2012 will weigh on bank balance sheets and
heighten risk, Moody's Senior Vice President of credit policy
Alain Laurin said on Tuesday.
"While the action is perfectly understandable, perhaps
unavoidable given the market's response to the crisis which
would have happened even in the absence of a new regulatory
framework, it imposes further pressure on banks' balance sheets,
which creates risk," Laurin said in testimony to Italy's lower
house of parliament.
The EBA has said commercial banks should have a core Tier 1
capital adequacy ration of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted
assets, which is higher than the 7 percent minimum world leaders
have agreed to phase in from 2013 under the Basel III global
banking rules. The EBA has estimated that European banks need an
additional 114.7 billion euros ($149 billion) of extra capital
to reach the new standard.
Moody's also said that the implementation of the Basel III
rules risk hurting growth and exacerbating a credit crunch
because banks will be forced to reduce lending.
"Lower leverage implies a more restricted supply of credit -
less lending at a time when Europe's economies need banks to
perform their credit intermediation role to the full.
"Constrained credit is likely to feed through to lower
growth and to higher levels of corporate and household default,
further weakening banks' balance sheets," Laurin said.
"We view Basel III as a positive step, but one which carries
unavoidable transitional risk and which faces strict limits on
its ability to enhance the creditworthiness, and hence the
ratings, of the European banking system," he said.
($1=0.7682 euros)
(Reporting By Steve Scherer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)