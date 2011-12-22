* Downgrades parent of struggling Irish telecoms operator
* Says potential recovery by creditors could be worse than
anticipated
* Says sees 35 percent impairment if consensual
restructuring of debt
(Adds detail, background, quotes)
DUBLIN, Dec 22 Moody's rating agency on
Thursday downgraded the parent of troubled Irish telecoms firm
eircom saying the position of its creditors was deteriorating
due to a weak Irish economy and delays in a proposed
restructuring deal.
Laden with debt and suffering from underinvestment since its
privatisation in 1999, eircom is in talks with lenders about
restructuring its 3.75 billion euros ($5 billion) of borrowings.
Moody's cut ERC Ireland Finance Ltd's probability of default
rating to Ca, or highly speculative, from Caa3.
It said the group's loss given default -- how much of its
loan would be written off if they go bad -- was around 35
percent if a consensual restructuring is achieved.
"Today's rating action reflects Moody's concerns that the
potential recovery prospects for eircom's creditors could be
lower than previously anticipated by the rating agency," said
Ivan Palacios, the lead analyst covering eircom at Moody's.
Eircom's independent directors are evaluating three
proposals to restructure the debt, including one from the
syndicate of first-lien senior lenders, the most senior in any
restructuring, owed 2.4 billion euros, and another from a group
of second-lien senior lenders owed around 350 million.
Lenders rejected a separate restructuring proposal from
owner Singapore Technologies Telemedia, people close
to the situation said last week.
Eircom has agreed with lenders to extend the waiver of the
breach of its senior debt to EBITDA (earnings, before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation) covenant until January
31.
"The delay in concluding this process in the midst of an
uncertain economic environment is eroding eircom's credit
profile in Moody's opinion," the statement said.
Moody's warned that none of the current options will involve
a material equity injection that could rebalance eircom's
currently unsustainable capital structure or improve the
prospect for the company's creditors.
Eircom is likely to report a continued decline in EBITDA in
the coming 12 months due to weakness in the Irish consumer
market and strong competition, Moody's said.
Moody's said it had downgraded to C from Ca 350 million
euros worth of senior unsecured notes due in 2016 and a 350
million second-lien term loan, reflecting their expected
recovery of less than 30 percent.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)