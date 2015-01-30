PARIS Jan 30 The French government's decision
to postpone a motorway toll increase due on Feb. 1 and ongoing
talks about the future of the concessions is "credit negative"
for motorway operators, Moody's rating agency said.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said this week the rise
would be postponed to give politicians time to evaluate
discussions between the state and the motorway operators, whose
owners include Australia's Macquarie, France's Vinci
and Eiffage, and Spain's Abertis.
"The recent developments are credit negative for the
motorway operators, as they set a precedent in respect of
political interference in the French concession and tariff
framework," Moody's said in a report.
The rated French toll road operators affected are Autoroutes
du Sud de la France and Sanef - both rated Baa1 stable - and
Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone, rated Baa2 stable, Moody's said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)