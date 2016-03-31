* Service aims to standardise green bond issuance
* Methodology to score green bonds according to five
criteria
* Moody's projects rapid growth in market for green bonds
LONDON, March 31 Moody's Investors Service
launched a service to assess so-called green bonds, a nascent
and rapidly growing category of fixed-income securities that
raise capital for projects with environmental benefits.
The Green Bond Assessment, which is separate from a credit
rating, will evaluate the environmental credentials of issuers
according to five main criteria, helping to standardise and
improve the transparency of the emerging class of bonds, Moody's
said in a statement Thursday.
Under the methodology devised by the company, green bonds
will be awarded a grade from GB1 (excellent) to GB5 (poor) based
on organisation, use of proceeds, disclosure of the use of
proceeds, management of proceeds, and ongoing reporting and
disclosure on the environmental projects being financed.
The rating will be refreshed annually based on a "use of
proceeds" report from the issuer, Moody's said.
The global green bond market is still tiny -- Moody's
estimates issuance exceeding $50 billion this year, a 10 percent
increase on 2015. But growth has been strong, with the volume of
new bonds increasing 233 percent in 2014 and 255 percent in
2013.
The market is expected to expand rapidly, especially in
China, as global climate change agreements and concerns over the
environment boost spending on green projects.
However, the market lacks commonly agreed standards or
criteria for evaluating what a green bond is and for ensuring
that proceeds from issuances are invested in the environmental
projects claimed in the prospectus.
Moody's said its new assessment service and the methodology
underlying it offer a consistent, standardized and transparent
framework for evaluating projects and how issuers manage and
report on the bonds.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Nerys Avery)