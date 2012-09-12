* Sees FY 2012 EPS of $2.76 to $2.86
* Expects FY 2012 revenue grow by 12 to 13 pct
Sept 12 Bond-rating company Moody's Corp
raised its profit forecast for the year as it expects strong
growth in its corporate bond rating and analytics businesses.
Moody's upbeat forecast indicates that companies, which
stayed away from issuing bonds during the European debt crisis,
are likely coming back to the market to raise money.
The company said it expects full-year profit of between
$2.76 and $2.86 per share and pro-forma earnings of between
$2.70 and $2.80 per share.
Moody's expects revenue from its corporate bond rating
business to increase in the high-single-digit percent range for
the year.
Its analytics division, which sells financial research, risk
management tools and consulting services, is expected to record
revenue in the high-teens percent range.
In July the company had said it expects full-year earnings
toward the "upper end" of its $2.62 to $2.72 per share forecast
range.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn
$2.72 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Moody's also raised its share repurchase to about $300
million.
The company, however, said it expects both revenue and
expenses to grow between 12 percent and 13 percent.
Moody's is holding its 2012 Investor Day conference in New
York City on Wednesday.
The company's shares, which have risen nearly 26 percent
this year, closed at $42.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Tuesday.