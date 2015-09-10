HONG KONG, Sept 10 The Hong Kong unit of ratings
agency Moody's Corp breached the regulator's code of
conduct in the publication of a 2011 report on Chinese
companies, a Hong Kong appeals tribunal heard on Thursday.
The allegations were heard during Moody's Investors Services
HK Ltd's appeal against a decision by Hong Kong's markets
watchdog to fine the company $3 million for a July 2011 report
that raised concerns about corporate governance at 49 Chinese
Hong Kong-listed companies.
Moody's said the regulator overstepped its mark in claiming
the report was akin to a credit rating, which would fall under
the regulator's code of conduct.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Stephen Coates)