HONG KONG, Sept 11 Ratings agency Moody's Corp
told a Hong Kong tribunal on Friday a report on Chinese
companies had some errors, but it stood by the material outcome
of the study, which raised concerns about corporate governance
at 49 Chinese companies.
Moody's said the errors, however, were not serious enough to
warrant a HK$6 million ($774,213) fine by Hong Kong's Securities
and Futures Commission (SFC), which said the mistakes were a due
serious breach of the due diligence standards.
That fine was part of a larger $3 million penalty the
regulator imposed on Moody's. The ratings agency is appealing
the ruling.
($1 = 7.7498 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)